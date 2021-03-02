Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $5.27 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $791.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

