Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.64.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

