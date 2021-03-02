Karuna Therapeutics’ (KRTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Shares of KRTX opened at $124.77 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.07 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.73.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89). Equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $529,344.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $835,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026,214 shares of company stock valued at $120,614,915 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

