Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.90.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $244.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 135.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $248.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.17.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $139,569.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,427.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $291,593.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,550 shares of company stock worth $4,660,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Etsy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Etsy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

