Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Monster Beverage in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of MNST opened at $87.55 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,291,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,388,000 after purchasing an additional 230,777 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 573,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,028,000 after purchasing an additional 130,518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.