NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuVasive in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NUVA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $61.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $67.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,346 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,914 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,533,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NuVasive by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 165,676 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NuVasive by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 122,566 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.