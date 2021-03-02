Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KEL. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.67.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$2.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$475.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.84. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.67 and a 52 week high of C$3.32.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

