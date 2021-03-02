NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$1.00 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NVA has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.20 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Firstegy lowered NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.40.

Shares of NVA opened at C$1.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$446.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.98. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$2.13.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

