Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PPL. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$38.94.

TSE:PPL opened at C$32.97 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$15.27 and a 12 month high of C$49.37. The firm has a market cap of C$18.13 billion and a PE ratio of 20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.28%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

