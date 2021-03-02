Redfin Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Redfin in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.50). William Blair also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDFN. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Redfin stock opened at $80.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.79. Redfin has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -160.54 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 757.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $196,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,231.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,009 shares in the company, valued at $20,775,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock worth $5,553,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.