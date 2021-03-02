Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Playtika Holding Corp. Boosted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Playtika in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLTK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Shares of PLTK opened at $30.64 on Monday. Playtika has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

In related news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,657,975,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

