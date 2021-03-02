Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Papa John’s International, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.65.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $93.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,067,000 after buying an additional 91,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,150,000 after buying an additional 93,719 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,063,000 after acquiring an additional 64,412 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,341,000 after acquiring an additional 92,835 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

