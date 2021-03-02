Analyzing Regency Affiliates (OTCMKTS:RAFI) & Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) and Regency Affiliates (OTCMKTS:RAFI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Affiliates has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Regency Affiliates shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Regency Affiliates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Motorcar Parts of America and Regency Affiliates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorcar Parts of America 0 1 2 0 2.67 Regency Affiliates 0 0 0 0 N/A

Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Motorcar Parts of America’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Motorcar Parts of America is more favorable than Regency Affiliates.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and Regency Affiliates’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorcar Parts of America $535.83 million 0.75 -$7.29 million $1.44 14.69 Regency Affiliates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Regency Affiliates has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Motorcar Parts of America.

Profitability

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and Regency Affiliates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorcar Parts of America 0.59% 10.44% 3.84% Regency Affiliates N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Motorcar Parts of America beats Regency Affiliates on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers. It also designs and manufactures test solutions for performance, endurance, and production testing of electric motors, inverters, alternators, starters, and belt starter generators for the original equipment, aerospace, and aftermarket. The company sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Regency Affiliates Company Profile

Regency Affiliates, Inc., through its interest in MESC Capital, LLC, owns an on-site energy facility that supplies approximately 61 megawatts of steam and electricity to a Kimberly-Clark tissue mill in Mobile, Alabama. It also owns and operates 34.3 acres of land and rental property of approximately 717,000 square feet comprising a 2-story office building and a connected 6-story office tower in Woodlawn, Maryland through a limited partnership interest. The company is based in New York, New York.

