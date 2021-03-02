Critical Contrast: STERIS (NYSE:STE) vs. Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB)

STERIS (NYSE:STE) and Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get STERIS alerts:

90.0% of STERIS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of STERIS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of Nutriband shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for STERIS and Nutriband, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STERIS 0 2 3 0 2.60 Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A

STERIS presently has a consensus target price of $213.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.10%. Given STERIS’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe STERIS is more favorable than Nutriband.

Profitability

This table compares STERIS and Nutriband’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STERIS 13.97% 14.44% 9.32% Nutriband -263.80% -53.69% -32.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares STERIS and Nutriband’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STERIS $3.03 billion 5.01 $407.61 million $5.64 31.52 Nutriband $370,000.00 524.24 -$2.72 million ($0.37) -83.78

STERIS has higher revenue and earnings than Nutriband. Nutriband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STERIS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

STERIS beats Nutriband on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions. It also provides capital equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services. This segment offers its products and services to acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and GI clinics. The Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions and managed services, such as instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; custom process improvement consulting services; and outsourced instrument sterile processing services to acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings. The Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, barrier and sterility assurance products, steam and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization and testing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers through a network of approximately 50 contract sterilization and laboratory facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. Its product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.