Head to Head Contrast: Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) and Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) and Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Oconee Federal Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

2.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Indiana Bancorp $19.42 million 2.50 $4.69 million N/A N/A Oconee Federal Financial $20.75 million 7.02 $3.86 million N/A N/A

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oconee Federal Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Indiana Bancorp 27.36% N/A N/A Oconee Federal Financial 20.70% 4.77% 0.83%

Summary

Oconee Federal Financial beats Northeast Indiana Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company provides various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans, such as home purchases, refinances, new construction loans, and home equity/home improvement loans; installment loans consisting of auto loans, personal loans, short term notes, and savings account loans, as well as RV, ATV, and boat loans; and commercial loans, including lines of credit, letters of credit, equipment financing, and construction loans, as well as commercial loans comprising revolving line of credit, term loans, real estate loans, letter of credit, and small business administration loans. The company also offers debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking services, merchant services, and cash management services, as well as treasury management and merchant deposit capture services. In addition, it provides various financial services to individual and corporate clients, including brokerage accounts, retail funds, and wealth management products, as well as insurance products and retirement plans. As of April 29, 2020, the company operated five full service locations in Huntington; two full service location in Warsaw; and two full service locations in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Huntington, Indiana.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family and multi-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. It operates through its executive office and eight branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Pickens County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

