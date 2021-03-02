Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $345.38 Million

Equities analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to post $345.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $312.70 million and the highest is $370.00 million. The Manitowoc reported sales of $329.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

MTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of MTW opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.73 million, a P/E ratio of -49.65, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

