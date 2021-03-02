Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will report $134.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.60 million and the lowest is $133.50 million. Myers Industries posted sales of $116.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year sales of $501.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $490.29 million to $508.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $611.31 million, with estimates ranging from $608.43 million to $616.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myers Industries.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Myers Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,053,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after buying an additional 418,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,001,000 after buying an additional 187,140 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,242,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after buying an additional 47,242 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $823.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.