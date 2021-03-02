Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00.

BRLXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boralex from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James downgraded Boralex from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded Boralex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Boralex in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boralex from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Boralex stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20. Boralex has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

