ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Danske

Danske cut shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on ISS A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ISS A/S has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ISSDY opened at $9.11 on Friday. ISS A/S has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $9.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16.

ISS A/S provides workplace and facility service solutions in Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia and Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. It offers facility management services; and daily office, industrial, periodical, and specialized cleaning services. The company also provides security services comprising physical security, surveillance, technical installations, workplace emergency management, and consulting services.

