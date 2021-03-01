Amon Hits Market Capitalization of $3.57 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. Amon has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $4,933.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amon has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Amon token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00059209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.27 or 0.00787325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00029306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00029922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00045336 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00040390 BTC.

About Amon

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a token. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 tokens. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amon Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

