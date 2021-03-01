National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.42

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPGF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

