Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.70

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

