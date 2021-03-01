Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Global Medical REIT reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.54 million, a P/E ratio of -84.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

