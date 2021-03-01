Brokerages Anticipate Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Yum China reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC stock remained flat at $$59.84 on Monday. 1,843,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $64.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

