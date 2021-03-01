Penta Hits Market Cap of $4.34 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Penta has traded down 51.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Penta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Penta has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $194,471.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00059874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.82 or 0.00786803 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00029078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00060935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00030100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00045329 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00040866 BTC.

About Penta

Penta (PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

