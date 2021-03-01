Bitcoin Incognito Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $117,267.01 and approximately $154.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito Token Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

