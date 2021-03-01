Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s share price fell 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.38. 1,576,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,874,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Several brokerages recently commented on DYNT. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $20.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.31% of Dynatronics worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.