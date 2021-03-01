Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Down 5.9%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 3,073,226 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 1,516,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

IMVT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.51.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

