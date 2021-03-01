Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Stock Price Up 5%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 340,523 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 178,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

KZIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 18.5% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 44.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kazia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

