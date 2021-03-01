Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) were up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.26. Approximately 664,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 861,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

DBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.44.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 139,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 731,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 59,082 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

