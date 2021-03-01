Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director Sells $1,514,500.00 in Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $1,514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen P. Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

On Friday, February 26th, Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,095,802.80.

Travel + Leisure stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.50. 1,120,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,474. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $61.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.