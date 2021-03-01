Berenberg Bank Increases Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Price Target to GBX 3,700

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.85% from the company’s previous close.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up GBX 8.75 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,703.75 ($35.32). The company had a trading volume of 2,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,750. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 2,583.90 ($33.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,980.31 ($52.00). The company has a market capitalization of £12.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

