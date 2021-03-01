Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells 19,246 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 19,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $670,145.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MORF traded up $48.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.85. 12,932,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,701. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 208.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MORF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

