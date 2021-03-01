Waves Tops One Day Trading Volume of $78.69 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $9.56 or 0.00019265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $998.43 million and approximately $78.69 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00010571 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006722 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,464,480 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.