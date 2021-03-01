Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $33,763.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,948.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,911 shares of company stock worth $1,969,343. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Zuora by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZUO stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,406. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

