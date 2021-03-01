Hays plc (LON:HAS) Receives GBX 125.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 127.83 ($1.67).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Hays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of LON HAS traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 154.10 ($2.01). The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 148.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.20. Hays has a 12-month low of GBX 85.25 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 162.50 ($2.12).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

