$28.33 Million in Sales Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post $28.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.66 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $18.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $167.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $205.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $280.32 million, with estimates ranging from $202.66 million to $319.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

In other news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $140,810.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,514,783.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,479. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 307,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

