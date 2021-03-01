Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $0.15, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.16) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,534. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SRPT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.73.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.