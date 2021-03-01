ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Trading Up 5.7%

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.88. 193,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 365,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.54.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $693.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $798,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Insiders sold a total of 474,343 shares of company stock worth $11,381,329 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 74,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 40,358 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 166,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 124,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $976,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.