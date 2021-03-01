DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Major Shareholder Shaun Noll Acquires 11,000 Shares

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) major shareholder Shaun Noll acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 304,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,557.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shaun Noll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Shaun Noll bought 15,500 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $45,725.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Shaun Noll bought 10,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DRTT traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 117,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,980. The company has a market capitalization of $214.10 million, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.11. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRTT. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC lifted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,301,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 434,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

DRTT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

