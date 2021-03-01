Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) VP Melissa M. Miller Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) VP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,816.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE ARNC traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.99. 1,086,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,683. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $31.59.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,319,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,840,000 after purchasing an additional 687,787 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 2,656.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 431,208 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,554,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arconic by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 197,958 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

