Insider Selling: Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Altimmune stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.41. 1,134,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,077. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. Altimmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,465,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 495,943 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 153,447 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altimmune in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

