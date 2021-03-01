$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.78. ManTech International posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,091.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MANT traded up $2.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.20. 223,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,201. ManTech International has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

