ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Up 13% Over Last Week

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $27,535.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.33 or 0.00514043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00073445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00077499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00055925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00076739 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.41 or 0.00469913 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,127,377,442 tokens. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

