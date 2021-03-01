Rotten (ROT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $27,996.00

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Rotten token can currently be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Rotten has a market capitalization of $948,814.30 and approximately $27,996.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rotten has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00057764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.29 or 0.00779719 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00029176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00060778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00030175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00040830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00044259 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a token. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 60,415,052 tokens. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

