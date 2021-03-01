SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Up 5.1%

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $538.53 and last traded at $531.25. 452,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 475,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $505.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $486.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $19,179,592 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,287,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,148,000 after purchasing an additional 281,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.