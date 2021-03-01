MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.05. Approximately 1,058,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,007,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

MNSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.20 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.63.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $305.19 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $700,000.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

