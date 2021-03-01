Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Trading 5.2% Higher

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) traded up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.02. 449,128 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 377,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $199.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 2,596.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,475 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 172.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.