Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Up 5.3%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.18. 1,269,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,046,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Evogene alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $159.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGN. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 1,068.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,618,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223,604 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 373.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,724 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 32.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.