Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.46 and last traded at $16.44. Approximately 214,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 415,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LQDT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $574.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $45,000.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,994.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $612,150.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,686,000 after purchasing an additional 127,930 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 42.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 572,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 170,587 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 15.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 289,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 88,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the period. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

